FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia, NZ shares to join global retreat as jitters return
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 5, 2016 / 10:40 PM / in a year

Australia, NZ shares to join global retreat as jitters return

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares look set to
open lower on Wednesday as jitters over the long-run
implications of Brexit and concerns about global growth hit risk
assets of all stripes while boosting safe-haven bonds.
    The local share price index futures fell 0.4
percent, a 57-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
 close. The benchmark fell 1.0 percent on Tuesday to
5,228.
    Bond yields in a range of countries fell to record lows
while many commodities came under pressure, with oil hardest
hit. 
    Dealers cited various factors including a fresh warning from
the Bank of England on the economic outlook, a plunge in the
pound and worries about Italy's shaky banking sector.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1
percent in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 
    

 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Tom Brown)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.