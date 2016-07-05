Australia, NZ shares to join global retreat as jitters return

SYDNEY, July 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares look set to open lower on Wednesday as jitters over the long-run implications of Brexit and concerns about global growth hit risk assets of all stripes while boosting safe-haven bonds. The local share price index futures fell 0.4 percent, a 57-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.0 percent on Tuesday to 5,228. Bond yields in a range of countries fell to record lows while many commodities came under pressure, with oil hardest hit. Dealers cited various factors including a fresh warning from the Bank of England on the economic outlook, a plunge in the pound and worries about Italy's shaky banking sector. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Tom Brown)