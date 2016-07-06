FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to open flat; NZ stocks edge higher
July 6, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set to open flat; NZ stocks edge higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 7 (Reuters) - Australia's share market is set
to open flat on Thursday, after fears for the stability of the
European Union spurred falls on Wednesday, ending the bourse's
week-long rally.
    The local share price index futures rose 0.7
percent, but it remains at an 8.5-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell
0.58 percent to 5,197.5 points on Wednesday, after hitting a
one-week low.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.29
percent or 20.22 points in early trade, to 6,997.84 points.

    
 (Reporting by Tom Westbrook, editing by G Crosse)

