Australia, NZ shares to head higher on global rally

SYDNEY, July 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to start firmer for a second straight session on Tuesday as talk of policy stimulus in Japan and the UK boosted a Wall Street benchmark to record peaks, while political uncertainty eased at home and abroad. The local share price index futures gained 0.5 percent to 5,327. The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 2 percent, or 106.6 points higher at 5,337.1 on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Wayne Cole, editing by G Crosse)