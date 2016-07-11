FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Australia, NZ shares to head higher on global rally
July 11, 2016 / 10:20 PM / a year ago

Australia, NZ shares to head higher on global rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to
start firmer for a second straight session on Tuesday as talk of
policy stimulus in Japan and the UK boosted a Wall Street
benchmark to record peaks, while political uncertainty eased at
home and abroad.
    The local share price index futures gained 0.5
percent to 5,327. The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 2
percent, or 106.6 points higher at 5,337.1 on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent in early trade.

    
 (Reporting by Wayne Cole, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
