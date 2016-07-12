FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to gain for a fifth day, NZ near record
July 12, 2016 / 11:10 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set to gain for a fifth day, NZ near record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares will likely
climb for a fifth straight day on Wednesday, joining a global
equities rally, helped by easing political uncertainty in
Britain and at home. Resources shares should be underpinned by a
surge in oil prices.
    Local share price index futures added 0.6 percent
to 5,343 points, a 10.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent, or 16.09
points, to 5,353.2 on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was steady
at 7,079.64 after hitting a record high of 7,088.92 in the
previous session.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
