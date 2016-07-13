Australia shares face cautious open, NZ stronger

MELBOURNE, July 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares may open lower on Thursday after five straight days of gains, as the market digests weaker than expected June trade data from China, Australia's biggest trading partner, and a slide in oil prices. Local share price index futures inched up 0.1 percent but finished at a 31.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent to 5,388.5 on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 16 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,080.32 in early trade. Woodside Petroleum will be in the frame after announcing a $350 million acquisition of stakes in "world-class" oil finds off Senegal from ConocoPhillips. The deal may initially drive down Australian explorer FAR Ltd's share price, which owns a 15 percent stake in the same fields, as Woodside is paying less than FAR's market capitalisation for a 35 percent interest in the fields. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)