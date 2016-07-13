FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Australia shares face cautious open, NZ stronger
July 13, 2016 / 11:20 PM / a year ago

Australia shares face cautious open, NZ stronger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, July 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares may open
lower on Thursday after five straight days of gains, as the
market digests weaker than expected June trade data from China,
Australia's biggest trading partner, and a slide in oil prices.
    Local share price index futures inched up 0.1
percent but finished at a 31.5-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent to
5,388.5 on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 16
points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,080.32 in early trade.
    Woodside Petroleum will be in the frame after
announcing a $350 million acquisition of stakes in "world-class"
oil finds off Senegal from ConocoPhillips. 
    The deal may initially drive down Australian explorer FAR
Ltd's share price, which owns a 15 percent stake in the
same fields, as Woodside is paying less than FAR's market
capitalisation for a 35 percent interest in the fields. 
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)

