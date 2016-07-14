FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Zealand shares hit record high, Australia shares seen flat
July 14, 2016 / 10:40 PM / a year ago

New Zealand shares hit record high, Australia shares seen flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand shares touched a
record high in early trade on Friday, while Australian shares
are seen flat as a six-session rally begins to lose momentum.
    The local share price index futures rose 6 points,
or 0.1 percent to 5,389 points, a 22.6 point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark topped
out at 5,416 points Thursday, the highest since May 27, before
closing at 5,411.60, a gain of 0.4 percent.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 10.73
points to 7091.06, edging above Wednesday's record high of
7,090.3.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Chris Reese)

