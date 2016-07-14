New Zealand shares hit record high, Australia shares seen flat

SYDNEY, July 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand shares touched a record high in early trade on Friday, while Australian shares are seen flat as a six-session rally begins to lose momentum. The local share price index futures rose 6 points, or 0.1 percent to 5,389 points, a 22.6 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark topped out at 5,416 points Thursday, the highest since May 27, before closing at 5,411.60, a gain of 0.4 percent. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 10.73 points to 7091.06, edging above Wednesday's record high of 7,090.3. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Chris Reese)