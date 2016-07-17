European unease to weigh on Australia, NZ shares

MELBOURNE, July 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open slightly lower on Monday with tension in Europe following a failed coup attempt in Turkey likely to spur profit-taking after seven straight days of gains. Local share price index futures slipped 0.2 percent on Saturday to a 51.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Friday to 5,452.7, its highest close for 2016. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched down 1.14 points to 7,071.74 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul)