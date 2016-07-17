FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European unease to weigh on Australia, NZ shares
July 17, 2016 / 11:05 PM / a year ago

European unease to weigh on Australia, NZ shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, July 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open slightly lower on Monday with tension in Europe following a
failed coup attempt in Turkey likely to spur profit-taking after
seven straight days of gains.
    Local share price index futures slipped 0.2 percent
on Saturday to a 51.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on
Friday to 5,452.7, its highest close for 2016.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched down
1.14 points to 7,071.74 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
