a year ago
Australia shares set for flat opening; NZ stocks tread water
July 18, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set for flat opening; NZ stocks tread water

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen flat
on Tuesday, before the release of last month's central bank
meeting minutes later in the morning.
    The share price index futures rose one point to
5,418 points, a 40.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on
Monday and has rallied for eight sessions in a row.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged 0.04
percent lower in early trade.

    
 (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
