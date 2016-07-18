Australia shares set for flat opening; NZ stocks tread water

SYDNEY, July 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen flat on Tuesday, before the release of last month's central bank meeting minutes later in the morning. The share price index futures rose one point to 5,418 points, a 40.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Monday and has rallied for eight sessions in a row. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged 0.04 percent lower in early trade. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; editing by Grant McCool)