a year ago
Australia shares set for cautious start; NZ near record high
July 19, 2016 / 11:30 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set for cautious start; NZ near record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares look poised
for a cautious start on Wednesday after Wall Street pulled back
from record highs overnight amid lowered expectations for global
growth. 
    The local share price index futures was barely
changed at 5,411 points, a 40.3-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ran out of steam
on Tuesday to end slightly lower after eight straight sessions
of gains.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3
percent or 19.11 points to 7,135.7, still near a record high of
7,154.8. 
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

