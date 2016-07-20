FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2016 / 10:41 PM / a year ago

NZ stocks at record high but Australian shares set for soft opening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares looked poised
to open slightly softer on Thursday, while New Zealand shares
hit a record high.
    The local share price index futures rose 0.4
percent, or 20 points to 5,469 points. While higher, that is
still a 19.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
 close. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 10.67
points or 0.15 percent in early trade, to reach a record high.

    
 (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Chris Reese)

