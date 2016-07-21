FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Australia shares seen pausing below 1-yr peak, NZ off all-time high
#Financials
July 21, 2016 / 10:50 PM / a year ago

Australia shares seen pausing below 1-yr peak, NZ off all-time high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected
to tread water on Friday after Wall Street pulled back from
record levels, while New Zealand equities drifted a touch lower,
having struck an all-time peak in the last session.
    Local share price index futures fell 0.6 percent to
5,451 points, a 61.4-point discount to the close of the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Thursday.
    The benchmark climbed to a near one-year high in the last
session, having added 1.5 percent so far this week.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched down
just below 7,200, having scaled a fresh peak on Thursday amid
growing expectations of further monetary easing this year.
 

    
 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
