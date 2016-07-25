FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares look flat as NZ shares edge lower
#Financials
July 25, 2016 / 10:25 PM / a year ago

Australia shares look flat as NZ shares edge lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares look set for a
flat start to trading on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street's retreat
from record highs overnight.
    Local share price index futures rose by just 1
point to 5,848, a 49.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.64 percent on
Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged lower
in early trade, falling 17.41 points or 0.24 percent to 7.299.9.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
