a year ago
Australia shares set for cautious start, NZ dips
July 27, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set for cautious start, NZ dips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares looked set for
a cautious start after Wall Street ended flat and commodity
prices had a mixed session, though month-end demand could offer
support.
    The local share price index futures rose 0.2
percent to 5,511. The underlying S&P/ASX 200 index had
nudged up a bare 0.04 percent on Wednesday to 5,539.7, though
that was its highest finish since August, 2015.
    While iron ore prices gained 1 percent overnight, oil and 
base metals took a hit. Wall Street ended fractionally lower
after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady but left
open the door to an increase later this year. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dipped 0.04
percent in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Wayne Cole)

