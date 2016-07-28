FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Australia shares set for cautious start, NZ edges lower
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 28, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set for cautious start, NZ edges lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares looked set to
open marginally higher on Friday, as Wall Street edged upward
overnight as well as a rally in the price of Australia's biggest
export, iron ore.
    The local share price index futures rose 0.1
percent to 5,525. But that was a 31.6-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose
0.3 percent on Thursday, reaching within a whisker of a one-year
high.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell in
early trade, shedding 14.42 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,291.93
points.

    
 (Reporting by Tom Westbrook, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.