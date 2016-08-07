Australia shares set to start with a firm tone, NZ stocks steady

SYDNEY, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to have a strong start on Monday following a positive lead on Wall Street and an expected boost to mining stocks from a jump in iron ore prices. Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to open 1.8 percent higher, tracking a gain in its U.S. ADRs. Local share price index futures rose 0.6 percent to 5,489 points, but that was still an 8.4-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Friday. The benchmark fell 1.2 percent last week, having ended three consecutive weeks of gains. Yet, the index was still up nearly 4 percent so far this year. ANZ Bank is due to release its quarterly results later in the session as the earnings seasons kicks off. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index open steady in early trade, having eased 0.5 percent last week. It was still within reach of an all-time set high earlier this month. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Wayne Cole)