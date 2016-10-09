FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set for a soft start; NZ slides
October 9, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set for a soft start; NZ slides

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised for a muted
start on Monday after a weaker than expected September U.S. jobs
report had modest impact on the prospects of a year-end Federal
Reserve rate hike.
    U.S. employment growth slowed for the third straight month,
with employers adding 156,000 jobs in September, shy of the
estimate for 175,000. The rate of unemployment climbed to 5
percent from 4.9 percent in August. 
    The local share price index futures inched 0.1
percent higher, a 9.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. 
    The benchmark touched a six-week peak in the last session
and ended the week 0.6 percent higher.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped for
a fifth straight session, down 0.2 percent or 14.5 points, to
7,153.34 in early trade.
  
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by
Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
