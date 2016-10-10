Australia shares set to gain; NZ treads water

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares will likely climb on Tuesday, mirroring Wall Street, with energy stocks poised to rise on the back of gains in oil. Oil prices jumped as much as 3 percent on Monday, with Brent hitting a one-year high, after Russia said it was ready to join OPEC in curbing crude output. The local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent to 5,481, a 5.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed up 0.15 percent, or 8.01 points, at 5,475.40 on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was steady at 7115.03 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)