a year ago
Australia shares set to gain; NZ treads water
October 10, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set to gain; NZ treads water

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares will likely climb on
Tuesday, mirroring Wall Street, with energy stocks poised to
rise on the back of gains in oil.
    Oil prices jumped as much as 3 percent on Monday, with Brent
 hitting a one-year high, after Russia said it was ready
to join OPEC in curbing crude output. 
    The local share price index futures rose 0.4
percent to 5,481, a 5.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark closed up 0.15 percent,
or 8.01 points, at 5,475.40 on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was steady
at 7115.03 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by James
Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
