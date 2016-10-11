FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Australia shares set to drop following Wall Street, NZ inches down
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 11, 2016 / 9:35 PM / 10 months ago

Australia shares set to drop following Wall Street, NZ inches down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
lower on Wednesday, tracking a tumble on Wall Street driven by a
weak start to the U.S. quarterly earnings season.
    Wall Street fell more than 1 percent as shares of aluminum
producer Alcoa and diagnostics test maker Illumina
 plunged, with worries over the make-up of the U.S.
Congress after November's election also weighing on
stocks. 
    The local share price index futures dropped 0.8
percent to 5,420, a 59.8-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close, pointing to a sharply lower
opening.  The benchmark closed steady on Tuesday, adding 0.08
percent at 5479.80 points.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index snapped
prior day gains and inched down 0.24 percent or 16.8 points, to
7,107.47 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by
James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.