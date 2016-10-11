Australia shares set to drop following Wall Street, NZ inches down

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Wednesday, tracking a tumble on Wall Street driven by a weak start to the U.S. quarterly earnings season. Wall Street fell more than 1 percent as shares of aluminum producer Alcoa and diagnostics test maker Illumina plunged, with worries over the make-up of the U.S. Congress after November's election also weighing on stocks. The local share price index futures dropped 0.8 percent to 5,420, a 59.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close, pointing to a sharply lower opening. The benchmark closed steady on Tuesday, adding 0.08 percent at 5479.80 points. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index snapped prior day gains and inched down 0.24 percent or 16.8 points, to 7,107.47 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)