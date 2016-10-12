FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Australia shares set to nudge lower; NZ holds steady
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 12, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 10 months ago

Australia shares set to nudge lower; NZ holds steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to inch
lower on Thursday as oil settled one percent weaker after OPEC
reported its September oil output hit eight-year highs,
offsetting optimism over the group's pledge to bring a global
crude glut under control.
    Officials of some of the world's biggest oil trading
companies told the Reuters Commodities Summit in London that
crude was unlikely to achieve supply-demand balance until well
into 2017. 
    The local share price index futures drifted down
0.3 percent to 5440, a 34.6-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 5.2 points
or 0.09 percent lower at 5474.6.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at
7105.35 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.