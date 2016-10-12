Australia shares set to nudge lower; NZ holds steady

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to inch lower on Thursday as oil settled one percent weaker after OPEC reported its September oil output hit eight-year highs, offsetting optimism over the group's pledge to bring a global crude glut under control. Officials of some of the world's biggest oil trading companies told the Reuters Commodities Summit in London that crude was unlikely to achieve supply-demand balance until well into 2017. The local share price index futures drifted down 0.3 percent to 5440, a 34.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 5.2 points or 0.09 percent lower at 5474.6. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 7105.35 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)