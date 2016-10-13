FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Australia shares set for sluggish start; NZ inches lower
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 13, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 10 months ago

Australia shares set for sluggish start; NZ inches lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a cautious
start on Friday, after Wall Street dipped on dismal Chinese
trade data that revived concerns about the world's
second-largest economy.
    Stocks on Wall Street slipped after data that showed Chinese
imports in dollar terms contracted and exports dropped by a
sharper-than-expected 10 percent. 
    The local share price index futures inched up 0.2
percent to 5,426, a 9.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark ended down 0.71 percent
at 5435.5 on Thursday, its lowest closing since Sept 28.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged down
0.06 percent or 4.2 points, to 7,115.83 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.