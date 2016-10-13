Australia shares set for sluggish start; NZ inches lower

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a cautious start on Friday, after Wall Street dipped on dismal Chinese trade data that revived concerns about the world's second-largest economy. Stocks on Wall Street slipped after data that showed Chinese imports in dollar terms contracted and exports dropped by a sharper-than-expected 10 percent. The local share price index futures inched up 0.2 percent to 5,426, a 9.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended down 0.71 percent at 5435.5 on Thursday, its lowest closing since Sept 28. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged down 0.06 percent or 4.2 points, to 7,115.83 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)