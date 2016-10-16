FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2016 / 9:10 PM / 10 months ago

Australia shares to open lower; NZ slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
lower on Monday, following Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's
comments on the U.S. economy that kept investors on the
sidelines.
    Yellen, at a lunch address in Boston on Friday expressed
concerns of a weakening U.S. economic potential and said that
aggressive steps may be needed to rebuild it, adding the Fed may
need to run a "high-pressure economy" to reverse damage from the
2008-2009 crisis. 
    The local share price index futures dipped 0.2
percent to 5,406 at a 28-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.03
percent lower on Friday, at 5,434.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged down
0.3 percent or 20.35 points to 7,112.78 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
