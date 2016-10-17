FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Australia shares to open a touch lower; NZ hits 3-mth low
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
October 17, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 10 months ago

Australia shares to open a touch lower; NZ hits 3-mth low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge
lower on Tuesday adding to four straight days of losses, with
weaker oil prices weighing on oil and gas producers.
    The local share price index futures nudged up 0.1
percent at 5372 points, a 16.7-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close.  The benchmark on Monday closed
down 0.8 percent or 45.33 points at 5,388.7, its lowest in
almost three weeks.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slid down
as much as 0.44 percent or 31 points to 7,035.4 in early trade,
its lowest since July 11.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
