10 months ago
Australia shares likely to edge higher; NZ up
October 18, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 10 months ago

Australia shares likely to edge higher; NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
slightly higher on Wednesday, after upbeat earnings by U.S.
companies Goldman Sachs Group and UnitedHealth Group Inc
 bolstered Wall Street stocks. 
    Of the 52 S&P 500 companies that have reported third-quarter
results to date, 81 percent had beaten analysts average
estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. 
    The local share price index futures rose 0.2
percent to 5,404 points, a 6.8-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark snapped four
sessions of losses on Tuesday and closed up 0.4 percent, or
22.12 points, at 5,410.8.  
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.16
percent, or 11.2 points, to 6984.26 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Suhail Hassan Bhat in Bengaluru; editing by Diane
Craft)

