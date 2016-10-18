Australia shares likely to edge higher; NZ up

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open slightly higher on Wednesday, after upbeat earnings by U.S. companies Goldman Sachs Group and UnitedHealth Group Inc bolstered Wall Street stocks. Of the 52 S&P 500 companies that have reported third-quarter results to date, 81 percent had beaten analysts average estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent to 5,404 points, a 6.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark snapped four sessions of losses on Tuesday and closed up 0.4 percent, or 22.12 points, at 5,410.8. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.16 percent, or 11.2 points, to 6984.26 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Suhail Hassan Bhat in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)