10 months ago
Australia shares expected to inch up, New Zealand steady
October 19, 2016 / 9:16 PM / 10 months ago

Australia shares expected to inch up, New Zealand steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
marginally higher on Thursday, taking cues from Wall Street, as
a fall in U.S. crude inventories boosted oil prices.
    Oil prices climbed more than 2 percent, following the U.S.
Energy Information Administration's report that crude stocks
fell 5.2 million barrels in the week ended Oct. 14, while
analysts polled by Reuters had expected a crude build of 2.7
million barrels.  
    The local share price index futures inched up 0.2
percent at 5,415 points, a 20.4-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended half a
percent up at 5,435.4 on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at
6,977.55 points in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Suhail Hassan Bhat in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
