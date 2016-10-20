FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Australia shares to open steady; NZ down
October 20, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 10 months ago

Australia shares to open steady; NZ down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares will likely start
Friday's session flat with a negative bias, as a stronger U.S.
dollar jolted down oil prices after the European Central Bank
(ECB) kept the door open to further monetary stimulus in future.
    The U.S. dollar rose as the euro fell to a four-month low
following the ECB's decision to leave interest rates unchanged,
while keeping a range of options open for more stimulus in
December, ending talk that it might taper its 1.7 trillion euro
asset-buying programme. 
    The local share price index futures was flat at
5,424.0 points, an 18.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark closed up 0.1 percent at
5,442.1, registering third straight session of gains.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3
percent, or 19.7 points, to 6954.05 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Suhail Hassan Bhat in Bengaluru; Editing by David
Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
