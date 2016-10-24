Australia shares set for soft opening, NZ rises

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised for a soft start on Tuesday as energy stocks could remain under pressure on weak crude prices, offsetting a positive lead from Wall Street. Traders might also mark time ahead of the release of consumer price figures on Wednesday, which could make or break the case for another cut in interest rates. The local share price index futures nudged up 0.1 percent, a 13.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.4 percent lower on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.23 percent, or 16.04 points to 6958.4 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)