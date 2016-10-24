FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Australia shares set for soft opening, NZ rises
October 24, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 10 months ago

Australia shares set for soft opening, NZ rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised for a soft
start on Tuesday as energy stocks could remain under pressure on
weak crude prices, offsetting a positive lead from Wall Street.
  
    Traders might also mark time ahead of the release of
consumer price figures on Wednesday, which could make or break
the case for another cut in interest rates. 
    The local share price index futures nudged up 0.1
percent, a 13.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark closed 0.4 percent lower on
Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.23
percent, or 16.04 points to 6958.4 in early trade.
    
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)

