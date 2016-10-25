Australia shares to open down; NZ marginally up

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to retreat from previous session gains and start lower on Wednesday, mirroring U.S. markets that fell on uninspiring earnings. Shares are also expected to remain subdued because of a dip in oil prices on Tuesday, ahead of data that will likely show a build in U.S. stockpiles. Local share price index futures fell by 12 points to 5,411, trading at a 0.6 percent discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was a shade higher at 7,005.3, led by the utility sector. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, click on (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney; Aparajita.Saxena@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8901; Reuters Messaging: aparajita.saxena.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)