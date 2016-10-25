FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Australia shares to open down; NZ marginally up
October 25, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 10 months ago

Australia shares to open down; NZ marginally up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to retreat from
previous session gains and start lower on Wednesday, mirroring
U.S. markets that fell on uninspiring earnings.
    Shares are also expected to remain subdued because of a dip
in oil prices on Tuesday, ahead of data that will likely show a
build in U.S. stockpiles. 
    Local share price index futures fell by 12 points
to 5,411, trading at a 0.6 percent discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was a shade
higher at 7,005.3, led by the utility sector.
    
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, click on 

 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney; Aparajita.Saxena@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8901;
Reuters Messaging:
aparajita.saxena.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

