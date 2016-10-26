Australia shares likely to inch higher, NZ up

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge higher on Thursday as miners could gain on higher iron ore and coal prices, while the spotlight would be on National Australia Bank's earnings, one among the 'big four' in Australia. NAB, Australia's fourth-largest bank by market value, reported a 4 percent rise in annual cash profit and maintained its final dividend after streamlining its portfolio by selling assets in Britain and the United States. The share price index futures was up 0.2 percent, a 19.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 1.53 percent lower on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.18 percent, or 12.33 points to 6896.2 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Grant McCool)