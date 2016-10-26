FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Australia shares likely to inch higher, NZ up
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 10 months ago

Australia shares likely to inch higher, NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge
higher on Thursday as miners could gain on higher iron ore and
coal prices, while the spotlight would be on National Australia
Bank's earnings, one among the 'big four' in Australia.
    NAB, Australia's fourth-largest bank by market value,
reported a 4 percent rise in annual cash profit and maintained
its final dividend after streamlining its portfolio by selling
assets in Britain and the United States. 
    The share price index futures was up 0.2 percent, a
19.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index 
close. The benchmark finished 1.53 percent lower on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.18
percent, or 12.33 points to 6896.2 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by
Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.