REFILE-Australia shares likely to open lower after Wall St decline

(Refiles to fix spelling in second paragraph) Oct 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open a shade lower on Monday, taking the lead from Wall Street, which fell on Friday partly due to news the FBI will review more emails related to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Lower oil prices on uncertainty OPEC will not fully carry out planned output cuts are also likely to put pressure on stocks. The local share price index futures lost 3 points to 5,250, a discount of 0.6 percent to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent to 5,283.8 on Friday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group is expected to release an announcement to the exchange. ANZ shares were put on a trading halt in New Zealand following a profit warning last Friday. The company is expected to report its full-year earnings on Nov. 3. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 23.85 points or 0.34 percent to 6919.45 in early trade, with material stocks pulling the index down the most. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; editing by Susan Thomas; Aparajita.Saxena@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8901; Reuters Messaging: aparajita.saxena.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)