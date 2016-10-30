FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
REFILE-Australia shares likely to open lower after Wall St decline
October 30, 2016 / 9:31 PM / 10 months ago

REFILE-Australia shares likely to open lower after Wall St decline

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to fix spelling in second paragraph)
    Oct 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open a
shade lower on Monday, taking the lead from Wall Street, which
fell on Friday partly due to news the FBI will review more
emails related to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary
Clinton.
    Lower oil prices on uncertainty OPEC will not fully carry
out planned output cuts are also likely to put pressure on
stocks. 
    The local share price index futures lost 3 points
to 5,250, a discount of 0.6 percent to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent to
5,283.8 on Friday.
    Australia and New Zealand Banking Group is expected
to release an announcement to the exchange. ANZ shares were put
on a trading halt in New Zealand following a profit warning last
Friday.  
    The company is expected to report its full-year earnings on
Nov. 3.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 23.85
points or 0.34 percent to 6919.45 in early trade, with material
stocks pulling the index down the most.
    

    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; editing by Susan
Thomas; Aparajita.Saxena@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8901;
Reuters Messaging:
aparajita.saxena.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

