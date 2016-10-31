FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Australia shares set for restricted growth with focus on RBA, China PMI; NZ slightly down
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 31, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 10 months ago

Australia shares set for restricted growth with focus on RBA, China PMI; NZ slightly down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares look poised for a
cautious open on Tuesday, tracking a flat Wall Street and ahead
of a Reserve Bank of Australia meeting later in the day.
    The country's central bank, which is to meet at 0330 GMT, is
widely expected to hold its cash rate at a record low of 1.5
percent, a Reuters poll of economists found on Friday.
 
    The local share price index futures inched lower
0.2 percent to 5,278, a 0.7 percent discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close on Monday. The benchmark ended
0.6 percent higher at 5,317.73 on Monday.
    China's manufacturing data, due at 1000 GMT on Tuesday, will
also set the tone for trading on Tuesday. The data is expected
to show a mild expansion in October, a Reuters poll showed.
 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was a shade
lower at 6,948.8, down 0.17 percent, in early trade, with
material stocks hurting the most.
    

    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru;
Aparajita.Saxena@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8901; Reuters
Messaging: aparajita.saxena.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.