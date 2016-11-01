FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 10 months
Australia shares set to open lower; NZ limps
#Financials
November 1, 2016 / 9:30 PM / in 10 months

Australia shares set to open lower; NZ limps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Australian shares are expected to extend losses to a second
session on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street, which closed
lower on Tuesday due to growing concerns over the U.S.
presidential election.
    The local share price index futures fell 0.7
percent, or 36 points, to 5,226, a 64.5-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed
down 0.5 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down
0.6  percent, or 42.1 points, at 6,888.39, at 0905 GMT.
    The benchmark ended 0.4 percent lower in the previous
session.
    

    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison
Williams)

0 : 0
