10 months ago
Australia shares expected to edge lower, NZ down
November 2, 2016 / 10:06 PM / 10 months ago

Australia shares expected to edge lower, NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to edge down
further on Thursday, tracking losses in Wall Street triggered by
signals of an interest rate rise by the U.S. Federal Reserve in
December and the nerves surrounding the U.S. election.
    The local share price index futures fell 0.3
percent, or 16 points, to 5,168, a 61-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended
down 1.2 percent on Wednesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.1
percent, or 76.55 points, at 6,777.20, at 2157 GMT.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison
Williams)

