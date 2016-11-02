Australia shares expected to edge lower, NZ down

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to edge down further on Thursday, tracking losses in Wall Street triggered by signals of an interest rate rise by the U.S. Federal Reserve in December and the nerves surrounding the U.S. election. The local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent, or 16 points, to 5,168, a 61-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended down 1.2 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.1 percent, or 76.55 points, at 6,777.20, at 2157 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)