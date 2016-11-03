FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Australia shares set for soft opening; NZ slightly down
PicturesReuters TV
#Financials
November 3, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 10 months ago

Australia shares set for soft opening; NZ slightly down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised for a soft
start on Friday taking cues from Wall Street as investors
grappled with uncertainty over next week's U.S. presidential
election.
    
The local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent,or
25 points to 5,167, a 58.6-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed flat on
Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.1
percent, or 7.72 points, to 6,771.22, by 0904 GMT.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by David
Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
