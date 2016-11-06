FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Australia shares set to fall in the run-up to U.S. elections; NZ flat
November 6, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 10 months ago

Australia shares set to fall in the run-up to U.S. elections; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to dive for
a fifth straight session on Monday as tension heightens a day
before the much anticipated U.S. Presidential elections.
    The local share price index futures slipped 0.6
percent, a 56.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark closed 0.9 percent lower on
Friday, the lowest since the end of June.
    Earnings results from Westpac Banking Corp may
determine the course of financials. Australia's second-biggest
bank by market value reported a flat annual profit and lowered
its return on equity target amid a challenging environment of
lower interest rates and higher funding costs. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at
6,706.18 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru)

