10 months ago
Australian shares expected to rise, NZ slightly up
November 7, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 10 months ago

Australian shares expected to rise, NZ slightly up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to extend
gains into a second consecutive session, as Wall Street looks
brighter ahead of the U.S. presidential elections. 
    
The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent,
or 13 points, to 5,253, a 2.2-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose as much as 1
percent on Monday, its biggest percentage gain in a month.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose marginally
to 0.3 pct, or 23.06 points, at 6,894.35 at 0905 GMT.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru)

