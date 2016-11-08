Australian shares set to rise as odds favour Clinton; NZ up

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to edge higher on Wednesday, tracking a solid session on Wall Street as the odds tilted towards Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton winning the U.S. presidential election. The local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent or 24 points to 5,269, trading at a 0.2 percent premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished marginally higher on Tuesday. U.S. market participants cited projections which showed Clinton with an early lead among voters in Florida, a must-win state for Trump. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.21 percent or 14.41 points to 6908.77 in early trade, its third straight session of gains. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew Roche)