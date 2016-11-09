FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to open higher, NZ soars
#Financials
November 9, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 10 months ago

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ soars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to gain on
Thursday following a positive lead from global markets as Wall
Street digested the U.S. presidential victory of Donald Trump.  
    U.S. stocks went from deep overnight losses to sudden highs
when Trump won the White House, prompting investors to pour
money into healthcare and banking stocks, and pull out of the
real estate and utilities sectors. 
   The local share price index futures rose 3 percent
to 5,306, a 149.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. On Wednesday, after a tumultuous day, the
benchmark ended 1.9 percent lower, its lowest since the Brexit
vote.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 3.3
percent in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

