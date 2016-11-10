FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Australia shares on track to edge lower, NZ inches up
November 10, 2016 / 9:10 PM / 10 months ago

Australia shares on track to edge lower, NZ inches up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares on track to open
slightly lower after gold and oil prices slip on global
oversupply concerns.
    Most markets shrugged off post-election losses but oil
markets remained under pressure as doubts remain over OPEC's
ability to implement output cap.
    
The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent,
or 4 points, to 5,336, a 7.2-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 3.3 percent
higher on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained
marginally to 0.7 percent, or 48.720 points at 6,782.440 in
early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin
Pomeroy)

