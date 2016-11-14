FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Australia shares to open steady, miners look to gain; NZ flat
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 14, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 9 months ago

Australia shares to open steady, miners look to gain; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
steady on Tuesday, with mining stocks set to climb on hopes of
rising infrastructure spending in China and the United States
underpinning copper and iron ore prices.
    Local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent,
or 6 points, to 5,345, a 0.7-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent
on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at
2108 GMT.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew
Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.