9 months ago
Australia shares to open higher; NZ slightly up
November 15, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 9 months ago

Australia shares to open higher; NZ slightly up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 - Australian shares are set to open higher on
Wednesday after a positive lead from Wall Street, with oil
prices having risen 6 percent during trading.
    Oil prices surged on renewed expectations that OPEC will
agree later this month to reduce a global supply glut. 
    Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent,
or 28 points, to 5,352, a 25.8-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.37 percent
on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose
marginally at 2108 GMT.

    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Gareth
Jones)

