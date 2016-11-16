FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Australia shares set to edge lower; NZ flat
November 16, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 9 months ago

Australia shares set to edge lower; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
lower on Thursday, with a strong U.S. dollar continuing to
pressure the basic materials sector and easing oil prices
weighing on energy stocks.
    The dollar climbed to a near 14-year high against a basket
of currencies, while oil prices eased overnight as the market
gave more weight to a bigger-than-expected U.S. crude inventory.
  
    The main index which rose marginally in early trade
on Wednesday closed flat following weak wage growth data.
 
    Investors will be looking out for the October jobs data due
later in the day. 
    Local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent,
or 13 points, to 5,307, a 20.7-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at
2115 GMT.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 
    


 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew
Roche)

