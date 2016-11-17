FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Australia shares set to track Wall Street higher; NZ gains
November 17, 2016 / 9:26 PM / 9 months ago

Australia shares set to track Wall Street higher; NZ gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Friday after a positive lead from Wall Street and a rise in
copper prices.
    U.S. stocks were boosted by bank stocks, which firmed on
bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve was on track to raise
interest rates in December following comments by Chair Janet
Yellen. 
    Copper rose on Thursday in volatile trade on speculative
flows. 
    Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent,
or 19 points, to 5,357, a 18.5-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent
on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent to 6,826.43 at 2106GMT .
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise
Ireland)

