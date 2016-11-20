FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Australia shares to inch up on oil; NZ flat
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 20, 2016 / 9:35 PM / 9 months ago

Australia shares to inch up on oil; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
marginally higher on Monday, with energy stocks expected to gain
from a rise in oil prices and miners seen impacted by the fall
in copper, gold and iron ore prices.
    Oil prices settled higher on Friday on growing expectations
that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will
find a way to cap production at the end of the month. 
    Copper and gold fell on a surging dollar while spot iron ore
prices slid on signals of slower Chinese demand.  
 
    Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent,
or 7 points, to 5,369, a 9.6-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.3 percent
higher on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at
2118 GMT.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru, editing by Louise
Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.