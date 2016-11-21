FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Australian shares poised to rise as oil, metals rally; NZ up
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
#Financials
November 21, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 9 months ago

Australian shares poised to rise as oil, metals rally; NZ up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Australian shares are set to open firmer on Tuesday, tracking
Wall Street, on rallies in metals and oil prices, with top miner
BHP Billiton poised to jump more than 1.5 percent.
    Oil prices soared 4 percent to a three-week high on Monday,
buoyed by growing conviction that major oil producing countries
would agree to limit output next week. 
    Gains were also seen in metals, led by copper, on
expectations of improving appetite from top consumer China and
higher demand from the U.S. market as the dollar pared recent
gains. 
    The local share price index futures rose 0.7
percent to 5,393, a 41.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on
Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed 0.4
percent in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)

