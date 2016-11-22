FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Australia shares to rise slightly; NZ up
November 22, 2016 / 9:35 PM / 9 months ago

Australia shares to rise slightly; NZ up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
marginally higher on Wednesday after all three U.S. indexes hit
intraday record highs. 
    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's promises of tax cuts,
higher spending on infrastructure and less regulation in the
U.S. have been seen by investors as beneficial to certain
industries, including banking and healthcare. 
    The resources sector will likely extend gains with copper
hitting a one-week high overnight and a rise in iron ore prices.
  
    Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent,
or 9 points, to 5,430, a 16.7-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. 
    Australian shares closed at a four-week high on Tuesday, as
a rally in oil and metal prices boosted the mining and energy
sectors. The benchmark closed 1.2 percent higher.  
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed 0.3
percent in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison
Williams)

