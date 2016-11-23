FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Australia shares poised for a flat start; NZ stocks tread water
November 23, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 9 months ago

Australia shares poised for a flat start; NZ stocks tread water

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares look set to take a
breather and open flat on Thursday, after being taken to
month-highs in a two-day rally driven by the resources sector.
    The S&P 500 nudged lower on Wednesday afternoon, hurt by
declines in Eli Lilly and other healthcare shares, while
the Dow edged higher along with industrial stocks in light
trading ahead of a U.S. holiday. 
    The Dow hit a record intraday high for the third straight
day earlier in the session, and was on track to close at an
all-time high.
    Australian share price index futures were flat at
5,498, a 13.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
 close. The benchmark rose 1.3 percent on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in
early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison
Williams)

