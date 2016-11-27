Australia shares to open flat; NZ slightly up

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat on Monday after rising strongly last week, while U.S. markets touched record highs in thin trading on Friday. The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.41 percent higher on Friday. The benchmark added 2.77 percent last week. Local share price index futures were flat at 5,514 points overnight, a 6.2-point or 0.1 percent premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose marginally in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru)