Australia shares to open higher; NZ slightly up

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to rise on Thursday, extending the 2.3 percent gain in November, as OPEC's agreement to cut production lifts oil prices and financials track U.S. bank stocks. Oil prices jumped more than 10 percent to the highest in a month after OPEC agreed to cut production by around 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd), or over 3 percent, from January. Overnight, two major U.S. indexes, the Dow and the S&P 500, rose to record intraday highs, driven by energy and bank stocks. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, or 18 points to 5,460, a 19.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.3 percent lower on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was marginally up at 6,902.23 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Suhail Hassan Bhat in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)