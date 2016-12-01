FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Australia shares to open slightly lower; NZ up
#Financials
December 1, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 9 months ago

Australia shares to open slightly lower; NZ up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to fall
slightly on Friday, in step with losses in global markets, even
as energy stocks are are set to extend their gains on the
post-OPEC deal oil rally.
    Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indices declined on Thursday, while
the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.59
percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
 shed 0.21 percent.  
    Oil prices surged 4 percent on Thursday, with Brent crude at
its highest in about 16 months, extending gains after the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and
Russia agreed to restrict output. 
    Local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent,
or 10 points, to 5,492, a 8.2-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The bourse snapped a
three-session losing streak to add 1.1 percent on Thursday.
    Australian retail sales data for October is expected later
in the day. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.38
percent to 6,959.34 at 2105 GMT.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison
Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
