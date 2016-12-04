Australia shares to open higher after U.S. jobs data while NZ falls

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to rise on Monday, after strong U.S jobs data further cemented a case for an interest rate hike this year, with gains expected in basic material stocks as a result of a weaker U.S. dollar. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to a nine-year low of 4.6 percent in November, clearing the way for a rate hike later this month. The dollar fell broadly on Friday after gains over the last three weeks. Analysts said this was a short-term correction, after a strong rally in the wake of Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 8. The local Australian share price index futures rose 0.4 percent, to 5,465 points, a 21-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dropped 1.1 percent last week. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.1 percent at 6,897.29 in early trading on Monday. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Suhail Hassan Bhat in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)